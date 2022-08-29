Packers players on roster bubble await final cuts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a nerve racking couple of days for the more than 800 players around the NFL that will have their football lives altered at the roster deadline. That includes another 25 players in Green Bay.

Rookie wide receiver Samori Toure has made his case to make that final roster in camp. The seventh round pick saving his best performance for the last preseason game with 83 yards on six catches. Add that to the work Toure put in while on the practice field, and the former Nebraska wide out has to feel good about the case he made.

“I’m at peace with the amount of work that I put in, what I’ve been able to do. But it’s just a waiting game. Happy to be in this opportunity. A lot of people don’t even get a chance to compete in camp. I’m blessed, I’m excited, and just going to see what happens,” said Samori Toure.

Undrafted rookies are among the players also fighting for spots on the roster. Including running back Tyler Goodson, who spent training camp trying to grab the third running back spot.

“Going to do whatever it takes just to secure a spot. That’s really all I could give. Especially knowing that the number one and two spots is going to be filled. So, me, I’ve got to give everything I’ve got every play. Whether that’s in offense and on special teams, whatever the case may be,” said Tyler Goodson.

The decision now rests with general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur in regards to which players make up the initial 53 man roster. What’s discussed now with the deadline looming is nothing new. Rather part of an ongoing process.

“What’s great about our relationship and where we’ve come is just to have the debate, and never feel like it gets contentious or anything like that. Sometimes you can agree to disagree and you work through everything. i do believe, and I trust, that [Gutekunst] and his staff they do a hell of a job. They see the majority the same way we see them as a coaching staff,” said Matt LaFleur.

There will no doubt be more moves to come after the initial 53 man roster is finalized. Starting with the 16 player practice squad. Also decisions about injured players, like when to take kicker Mason Crosby off the PUP list or the pending return to game action of both Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari.

