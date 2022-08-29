Packers release Summers, Savage and Leavitt return to practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have a couple days until the final roster cuts, but team made one move on Sunday by releasing linebacker Ty Summers.

Summers was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, and appeared in 50 games over the last three seasons. Summers was a contributor mainly on special teams for Green Bay, leading the team with 12 tackles in 2020 but just five last season.

The Packers also saw a pair of safeties return to practice on Sunday. That includes Darnell Savage Jr., who was sidelined after a hamstring injury 23 days ago.

“I’m not trying to rush anything. Like I said, these things can be real tricky. You’ve just go to play it smart, trust your body, kind of listen to your body. More importantly listen to those guys back there, because they have more answers than I do. The hardest thing is just being patient with those kind of things. I want to be out there with my brothers but at the same time it’s really difficult but I’ve got to be smart too. They did a good job of staying in my ear and just letting me know it’s bigger than right now. I just try to stay the course and keep getting better every day,” said Darnell Savage.

Also returning to practice was special teams ace Dallin Leavitt after he suffered a shoulder injury against the 49ers in the first preseason game.

“It’s good to get bodies around me. Good to get out there with my teammates again, and it’s different putting on shoulder pads. It pulls you a little differently because it’s restrictive to movement. Got a little baby deer legs, it felt like today, like the first day of camp. I guess that’s the progression moving forward, getting ready to play, but it was great to be out there,” said Dallin Leavitt.

Tackle Elgton Jenkins did not participate in practice on Sunday. Head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice that it was not related to the torn ACL that ended Jenkins’ season last November.

