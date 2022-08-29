President Biden headed to Milwaukee for Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin over the holiday weekend.

The White House revealed Monday that the President will head to Milwaukee on Labor Day.

He will also travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the same day, TMJ4 reported.

Biden’s visit comes with about two months to go before Wisconsin voters head to the polls to choose who will lead the state for the next four years and who will win a Senate seat that could prove pivotal in deciding who controls Congress’ upper chamber.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.