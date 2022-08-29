President Biden headed to Milwaukee for Labor Day

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin over the holiday weekend.

The White House revealed Monday that the President will head to Milwaukee on Labor Day.

He will also travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the same day, TMJ4 reported.

Biden’s visit comes with about two months to go before Wisconsin voters head to the polls to choose who will lead the state for the next four years and who will win a Senate seat that could prove pivotal in deciding who controls Congress’ upper chamber.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz Week 2
Friday Football Blitz Week 2
Luke’s Closet operating out of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton provides free clothing...
Middleton-based non-profit ramps up clothing donations for children
A Hy-Vee dietitian talks about ways families can save money when packing school lunches.
Back-to-School Lunch Saving Tips
Jaquish Farms in Eau Claire county brought back their sunflower maze, and it was all for a good...
Eau Claire farm brings back sunflower maze for a good cause