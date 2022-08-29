Steve Stricker wins The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills

Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour...
Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala.(Vasha Hunt | AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.

The 55-year-old Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley.

“I didn’t play that well early on and I told (wife/caddie) Nicki, I’m like, `We’ve just got to be patient and just keep plugging along,’” Stricker said. “It was a little bit different day, it was windy, it was a little bit harder, I thought.

“Then I had that stretch of four holes where I made four in a row and that was the difference. I just kept plugging.”

Stricker won after fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly helped him with his putting.

“It’s about time he helps me,” Stricker said. “You know, I help him all the time. No, seriously, him and Nicki got me on the putting green after the first round. I didn’t putt very good the first round and they noticed a couple things. Jerry got right in there, he helped me. He knows my putting stroke as much as I know his, so we help each other and he came through for me this time. I owe him this one because all of a sudden it clicked and I was off and running.”

Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

Quigley finished with a 68.

Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65.

Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth at 12 under. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Steven Point’s SentryWorld gets set to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major
Jerry Kelly celebrates after winning the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf...
Jerry Kelly wins Senior Players for 2nd time in 3 years
Tee it up for troops Middleton
“Tee it up for troops” returns to Middleton