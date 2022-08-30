2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22, 2022.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22, 2022.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Bemis
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago.

According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.

She is accused in the killing of Laron Bynum who died in a July 22 shooting. The other person accused in Bynum’s death, Aquille Lowe, was arrested in Ohio earlier this month.

Aquille Lowe was arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum in July 2022.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Aquille Lowe was arrested in connection with the death of Laron Bynum in July 2022.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Lowe has since been transferred to the Dane Co. jail. In addition to the first-degree homicide count – party to a crime – that led to his arrest, he has since had two attempted homicide counts as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree allegations added against him.

According to the MPD report, Bynum was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him inside a vehicle near the Vahlen St. and N. Sherman Ave. intersection. Emergency crews tried taking life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on July 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV)
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on July 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV)

At the time, the police department said Bynum was likely targeted. MPD has not said if its investigators have determined a motive. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

