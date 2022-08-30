Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers committing traffic violations from the air, if weather permits.

They state that it’s much easier from the air to see those who are driving or speeding aggressively. When one of these pilots observe one of these violations, they will alert ground-based officers, so they are able to pull the driver over.

State Patrol says these air enforcement missions are announced publicly as a reminder they aren’t looking to stop and city drivers but looking for voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

