Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday.

Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers committing traffic violations from the air, if weather permits.

They state that it’s much easier from the air to see those who are driving or speeding aggressively. When one of these pilots observe one of these violations, they will alert ground-based officers, so they are able to pull the driver over.

State Patrol says these air enforcement missions are announced publicly as a reminder they aren’t looking to stop and city drivers but looking for voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

traffic cones
Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection
Red Cross, Madison first responders to hold 9/11 commemorative blood drive
A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison...
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
ND man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin