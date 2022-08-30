Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash

243 passengers were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri in June(Twitter de Dax McDonald @cloudmarooned)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. The troop was presented with the Heroes Award from the American Red Cross.

Four of the 15 scouts who were on that train when it crashed were present to receive the award at the Northshore Golf Club in Harrison.

The scouts were heading back to Appleton from a camp in New Mexico when the train collided with a dump truck at a crossing, causing the train to tip on its side, tossing passengers around.

The scouts jumped into action without hesitation. They helped people escape the wreckage. One scout even tried to save the life of the dump truck driver, who eventually died.

Since making national news, the scouts have been recognized in various ways but told us they were just doing what they had to do in a time of crisis.

Isaac Berken said, “We’re grateful for the opportunity. We’re grateful to the Red Cross for recognizing us. We certainly didn’t ask for this, but we’re thankful. We’re thankful for the opportunity.”

“It changed how I see my life, just trying to be grateful for everything I have. Things can change in an instant. You just never know,” Owen Tierney said.

The troop plans to have the display somewhere inside the church that sponsors them.

“We appreciate the recognition. I think it makes some of us a little bit embarrassed or uncomfortable sometimes but we appreciate the recognition and I think all of us, especially the adult leaders are happy that it paints scouting in a very good picture too. It shows the importance of the scouting program,” said Matt Poelzer, Scoutmaster Troop 12.

