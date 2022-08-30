Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection

traffic cones
traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is set to begin next week on a $27 million project set to rebuild an intersection of US 12/18, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers indicated that a diamond interchange with roundabouts will be placed just east of the highway’s existing County AB intersection in Madison. Crews will also create frontage roads connecting Millpond Road and Long Drive to the realigned County AB, as well as put in a roundabout at the new County AB and Millpond Road intersection.

Construction will begin on Sept. 6 and is expected to be complete in October of 2023. Work will be ongoing through November until a winter shutdown, then it will continue in March of 2023.

WisDOT noted that US 12/18 will stay open as construction goes on.

The agency added that R.G. Huston Company Inc. is the main contractor working on the project.

