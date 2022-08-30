Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County and the City of Madison pledged an additional $6 million and $3 million, respectively, on Tuesday, to the construction and operation of a homeless shelter for men on Madison’s east side.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county had originally planned to set aside $3 million for the project but that he included an additional $6 million his 2023 Capital Budget that is set to be released in October.

This brings the total monetary commitment from the county towards Wisconsin’s first homeless shelter for men up to $9 million. This combined with the $10 million from the city and $2 million from the federal government, brings the total set aside for the project up to $21 million, an amount the county called “strong footing.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility located on Bartillon Drive will have space for 200 people, according to the City of Madison.

Dane County and the City of Madison both call the shelter an innovative solution to helping the homeless population in Madison.

Parisi said the county and city will continue to partner to provide services for those experiencing homelessness in the community.

“Be it outreach to communities in need, volunteering at one of our shelters, providing case management services or administering rental assistance, our community is focused on addressing and preventing homelessness with more resources going to those in need than ever before,” Parisi explained.

In a press release on Tuesday afternoon, Dane County officials said the project would include, in their wording:

Trauma-informed design offering safe, dignified accommodations complete with restroom, shower, kitchen and laundry facilities;

Space for isolation and quarantine beds and other design elements to improve air quality and overall guest health and safety;

A focus on a welcoming space, natural light and other design features to enhance environmental sustainability and reduce operating costs; and

Space to accommodate a host of supportive services that will help connect shelter users to stable housing.

Dane Co. officials said construction for the project is planned for 2024.

