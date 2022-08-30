Dodge County Sheriff’s Office participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is one of several law enforcements agencies across Wisconsin announcing their participation in the Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over campaign through Labor Day.

Starting Monday through Labor Day, Dodge County patrol cars will be working together with other agencies to help get drunk drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe during the summer holiday.

“Our goal is to keep our roads safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Deaths and injuries due to impaired driving are preventable. We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” Sergeant Jermey Wolfe said.

Drivers can be arrested for OWI, even if they are not above the .08 blood-alcohol content if police determine their unable to safely drive. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also reminds drivers that under Wisconsin’s “not a drop” law, drivers under age 21 cannot have any detectable amount of alcohol in them.

In 2021, there were over 6,000 alcohol related crashed in Wisconsin, with 166 deaths.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is also reminding drivers that drugs are also a form of impaired driving. In 2021, there were just over 2,000 drug-related crashed that led to 74 deaths.

Wisconsin law enforcement officers have special training to help fight drunk/drug related driving.

There are 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove these drivers from the road. There are also 365 trained Drug Recognition Experts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also encourages community members to be vigilant and if they see a driver who they think is impaired, to call 911 and provide as much details as possible.

“We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe summer and Labor Day holiday,” Sergeant Wolfe said.

The DOT has a free “Drive Sober” mobile app which includes a ride feature to help you find mass transit, taxis, and rideshare services. Also, some bars and restaurants have programs that will provide you a safe ride home.

There are also certain bars and restaurants that have programs to help provide people a safe way to get home.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.