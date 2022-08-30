Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears the dating scene for dolphins looks a lot like that of humans.

In a new study, scientists found the marine mammals share the concept of “wingmen” with their human counterparts.

Researchers analyzed the social structure of bottlenose dolphins and found males of the species team up to help each other find mates.

The teams allow the male dolphins to spend more time with their female dolphin of choice, increasing the likelihood of a connection.

Like any good “bromance,” the bonds between male dolphins also create social ties that have long-term benefits for the male dolphins, researchers said

The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Kesha Tate
Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident
Michelle Kullmann, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning in Nov. 2021, sat down with NBC15 to...
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison police investigating gun stolen from car
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water