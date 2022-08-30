Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community.

Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz gives away about 2,000 bikes each year to those who cannot afford them or those who have limited access in underserved communities.

“Bikes are so much more than just toys. I think a lot of people who’ve always had access to bikes don’t understand the opportunities they bring, especially to people facing financial hardships,” Executive Director Kristie Goforth said. ”They help build self confidence and coordination. They provide freedom and independence. They improve physical and mental health in addition to creating positive lifelong memories. They also provide much needed transportation to school and work.”

The group seeks gently used bikes of all shapes and sizes during their drives in the fall, and they then spend the winter refurbishing them. Bikes of all shapes and sizes are necessary because they’re given to kids, adults and people with disabilities.

The number of bikes the group gives away depends entirely on the success of their bike donation drives. The group’s donation goal for the Oct. 8 bike drive is 700 bikes.

“We have an incredible bike infrastructure here in Dane County and we think all people should be able to participate in this part of our community, not just those who are lucky enough to afford it,” Goforth said.

The Oct. 8 bike drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in the Madison area, including:

Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, Madison

Lexus of Madison, 8000 Airport Road, Middleton

Breese Stevens Field, Downtown Madison

Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona

Starion Bank, 350 S. Grand Avenue, Sun Prairie

Monona Fire Department, 5211 Schluter Road, Monona

If you don’t have a bike to donate, Free Bikes 4 Kidz also relies on financial donations to help refurbish the bikes. Donations can be made online on their website.

