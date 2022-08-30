Gallery: Madison police release pics of attempted robbery suspect

Caption
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released images of the suspect accused of trying to rob a convenience store nearly two weeks ago, only to be foiled when the cashier refused to hand over any money.

According to police, the man went up to the clerk at the Kwik Trip, in the 4400 block of Buckeye Road, around 2:15 a.m. and indicated he had a gun. The woman behind the counter said she would not give him any cash.

When she asked for help using the intercom, the suspect fled the store, heading in an unknown direction.

The man was described as wearing a dark sweat suit over a white t-shirt, along with black shoes that looked similar to Crocs. His face was covered by a white cloth mask.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or to submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. released multiple images of a suspect in an attempted robbery on the...
Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect
Extended Forecast
Sunny and Breezy Today
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season...
Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth
The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted Monday night on a proposal to replace the Fast...
Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center