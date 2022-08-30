Gallery: Madison police release pics of attempted robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released images of the suspect accused of trying to rob a convenience store nearly two weeks ago, only to be foiled when the cashier refused to hand over any money.

According to police, the man went up to the clerk at the Kwik Trip, in the 4400 block of Buckeye Road, around 2:15 a.m. and indicated he had a gun. The woman behind the counter said she would not give him any cash.

When she asked for help using the intercom, the suspect fled the store, heading in an unknown direction.

The man was described as wearing a dark sweat suit over a white t-shirt, along with black shoes that looked similar to Crocs. His face was covered by a white cloth mask.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or to submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

