Looking to save on back-to-school clothes? Shop Labor Day weekend sales

Clothes, shoes, and backpacks top the list of items families will be purchasing for the new school year.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clothes, shoes, and backpacks top the list of items families will be purchasing for the new school year. According to a survey from Retail Me Not, 82 percent of parents plan to buy new clothes for their students and are expecting to shell out an average of $320.

Eighty percent of consumers say they’ll be buying new footwear and spend about $170.

Seventy-two percent of shoppers plan to buy new backpacks and spend about $69 this fall.

All these purchases are causing some shopping stressors. Retail Me Not found that 40% of shoppers are worried about how much money they’ll have to spend and 35% are stressed about making the most of the budget. Because of this, more than half of the consumers surveyed say they plan to research products online before going into the physical stores and 45 percent say they’ll do cost comparison while in stores.

SHOP CLEARANCE

Many retailers will be looking to off-load their summer clothing merchandise and make way for the bulky coats and jackets. This means you may find some great deals on warmer-weather clothing that you can still use for the first month of school.

If you’re shopping Labor Day weekend, experts recommend heading to the clearance racks first to see what’s discounted.

LABOR DAY SALES

Shopping on Labor Day weekend may not be how you want to spend your holiday, but it may be worth pounding the pavement or combing through websites online. Here are some of the best deals at retailers this weekend:

  1. TARGET - Discounts on kids clothing basics like socks, underwear, and t-shirts through Sept. 3
  2. KOHL’S - Sale on backpacks and 30% off Levi’s clothing through Sept. 5
  3. OLD NAVY - Labor Day deals run Sept. 2 - 5 with up to 60% off storewide.

SHOP THE OUTLETS

Several of the Outlets at the Dells are having back-to-school sales on clothing and shoes. The Fall Savings Sale runs from Sept. 3 - 5.

