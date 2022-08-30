Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near east side Madison barber shop offered free hair cuts for students from elementary to high school age Monday afternoon.

At the event, kids were given pizza, juice and a backpack full of school supplies.

Apprentice barber Alan Galan says that he grew up coming to Atwood Ave. for haircuts but can now return the favor.

“A lot of people are going through a lot right now with money and I know a lot of parents can’t give a lot of their hair cut. They can’t get their kids to get a lot of haircuts because of income, but we are doing back to school free haircuts, so it’ll help some families out,” Galan said.

The barber shop has been doing back to school haircuts for nine years and it is set to have another community event around Christmas time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.