Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need

An Atwood business is going the extra mile to help families in need get ready for back to school
An Atwood Avenue barber is giving free back to school haircuts to Madison Students
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near east side Madison barber shop offered free hair cuts for students from elementary to high school age Monday afternoon.

At the event, kids were given pizza, juice and a backpack full of school supplies.

Apprentice barber Alan Galan says that he grew up coming to Atwood Ave. for haircuts but can now return the favor.

“A lot of people are going through a lot right now with money and I know a lot of parents can’t give a lot of their hair cut. They can’t get their kids to get a lot of haircuts because of income, but we are doing back to school free haircuts, so it’ll help some families out,” Galan said.

The barber shop has been doing back to school haircuts for nine years and it is set to have another community event around Christmas time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students
As families gear up to get back into the morning lunch-making routine, many caregivers are...
How to save money when packing your student’s lunch
Each delivery of clothing is placed in a hand-made pillow case wrapped in ribbon.
Middleton-based non-profit ramps up clothing donations for children in need
Sun Prairie West High School opens
A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others