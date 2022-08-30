Madison gas station burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side.

According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.

The individual reported showing up at the store and finding the glass door shattered, the report stated.

The police department did not indicate what had been taken during the incident.

