Madison Mallards name Samantha Rubin as next General Manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards have named their former Assistant General Manager, Samantha Rubin, their next General Manager.

Rubin becomes the Mallards’ first female general manager in team history.

Samantha Rubin has been named the General Manager of the Madison Mallards!



She is the first female General Manager and the fourth in team history! Read about it at the link below! 🦆⚾️https://t.co/trQQ8zHhaL pic.twitter.com/NTovbxTlIA — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) August 30, 2022

“My lifelong dream has been to be a general manager of a baseball team” Rubin said. “To fulfill that dream at 25-years-old with the gold-standard franchise that is the Mallards, that’s not something I take lightly. I’m also incredibly honored to serve as the first female general manager in team history. Women are rising in the sports industry, and to be a part of that movement is an honor.”

During the 2022 season Rubin led the team’s marketing and corporate advertising departments. Going forward, Rubin will now oversee all day-to-day operations for the 2023 season.

