Madison Mallards name Samantha Rubin as next General Manager

Madison Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin.
Madison Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin.(Madison Mallards)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards have named their former Assistant General Manager, Samantha Rubin, their next General Manager.

Rubin becomes the Mallards’ first female general manager in team history.

“My lifelong dream has been to be a general manager of a baseball team” Rubin said. “To fulfill that dream at 25-years-old with the gold-standard franchise that is the Mallards, that’s not something I take lightly. I’m also incredibly honored to serve as the first female general manager in team history. Women are rising in the sports industry, and to be a part of that movement is an honor.”

During the 2022 season Rubin led the team’s marketing and corporate advertising departments. Going forward, Rubin will now oversee all day-to-day operations for the 2023 season.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated after hitting a walk off two-run home run...
Mitchell, Hiura homer late, Brewers rally past Pirates 7-5
Packers wide receiver Samori Toure participates in drills during training camp practices with...
Packers players on roster bubble await final cuts
Lafayette Co. shooting range hours set to change Thursday
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) avoids the tackle of Rutgers defensive lineman...
Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth