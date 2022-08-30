Madison police investigating gun stolen from car

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after someone reported a gun was swiped from his vehicle Monday evening. The victim told investigators that he had locked his car, but left the windows cracked.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this “crime of opportunity” serves as a reminder that “cars make horrible gun safes.”

Officials say the victim called to report the theft to his car just before 7 p.m. Monday. He said the thief stole the gun from his vehicle that was parked outside of a post office on the 700 block of Struck St.

Madison police say the best place for a gun is a secure safe at home.

