Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison...
A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison police.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes.

The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol paths, near Allied Drive, on the city’s west side. It was attached to the chain link fence arching over the bridge that spans them, the man told investigators.

According to MPD, the man who was hurt explained to them that he was injured Friday by a cord hanging in that location. Then, when he returned early Monday morning, a new cord was strung up, with remnants of the one from Friday still attached to the fence.

A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison police.(Submitted)

The police department noted that its officers are looking into the reports and are advising caution during their investigation.

