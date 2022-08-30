Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(ARC Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.

Authorities say the man tried to make the turn onto the exit ramp when he was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man suffered fatal injuries, the agency noted.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

If you need help with a mental health crisis – all you have to do is dial 988 to get help...
Mental health advocate encourages looking out for loved ones ahead of Suicide Awareness Month
$90 million directed toward Wisconsin K-12 schools
$90 million directed toward Wisconsin K-12 schools
Free Bikes 4 Kidz gives away about 2,000 bikes each year to those who cannot afford them or...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive
traffic cones
Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection