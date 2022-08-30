Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.

Authorities say the man tried to make the turn onto the exit ramp when he was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man suffered fatal injuries, the agency noted.

