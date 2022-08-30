Mental health advocate encourages looking out for loved ones ahead of Suicide Awareness Month

If you need help with a mental health crisis – all you have to do is dial 988 to get help anytime of the day, any day of the week.(WTOC)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Suicide prevention advocates are urging people to look for small behavior changes in their friends or loved ones when watching for signs someone might self-harm.

September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Safer Communities executive director Chery Wittke wants people to look out and speak out for their loved ones.

Wittke said it’s important to watch for someone’s changes in behavior. Someone might be experiencing suicidal thoughts if they’re sleeping more or less, giving away valued objects or saying phrases akin to “Oh, you won’t have to worry about me much longer.”

Wittke said fear or uncertainty can prevent someone asking uncomfortable questions when they think a family member, friend or loved one is considering suicide or self harm.

“Because there’s so much stigma around it we just don’t want to talk about suicide,” Wittke said. “So, sometimes it might feel like we might plant an idea idea into somebody’s head but that couldn’t be more further from the truth.”

She recommends people follow the ‘question, persuade and refer’ process while trying to help someone in pain. She suggests using thoughtful but direct language when talking with a family member, loved one or friend and using the following language:

“Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

“I’m so glad you told me.”

“I’m so sad you’re hurting.”

Wittke said methods should be discussed and removed. For example, local gun shops will store firearms away from those at risk and medications can be taken to Dane County drop off locations, no questions asked.

Safer Communities offers free online training that people can use to prepare for difficult conversations.

If you or a loved one is concerned, 9-8-8 is a new national suicide crisis hotline available 24/7.

