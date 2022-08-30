Milwaukee Summerfest announces 2023 festival dates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) has announced the dates for the 55th anniversary Summerfest to be held in 2023.

MWF said the “iconic” live music festival will take place Thursday through Sunday over three weekends in June and July: June 22 to 24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to July 8.

“Since its inception, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself by hosting the industry’s biggest acts at a world-class festival park and providing an unforgettable live music experience for fans of all ages, at an admission price that defies industry standards,” MWF said in a press release Tuesday.

Using survey results, festival organizers decided a three-weekend format was best because it allowed for the most Friday and Saturday shows and offered a large window for booking a diverse lineup.

“As we celebrate our 55th anniversary, we feel fortunate to have a passionate fanbase. It is important to be responsive to fans’ interests by providing more opportunities to attend on weekends, bringing more national touring artists, and offering an enhanced Summerfest experience,” Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. said.

Festival organizers said they are committed to the mission of bringing the community together and providing a platform for performing arts, activities and recreation to the public.

