MPD: Shell casings found after gunfire reported in Madison

(MGN Online)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators found shell casings from multiple guns late Monday night after they responded to a report of shots fired on Madison’s far west side.

The Madison Police Department was alerted around 10:20 p.m. to gunfire in the 7200 block of Midtown Road, according to its initial report.

The person who called police told officers about hearing several shots and then seeing a vehicle drive off.

Officers found the shell casings but did not locate anyone who was injured in the incident, nor did they see any property damage.

MPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

