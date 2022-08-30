New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

A new campaign in the Madison area uses billboards to highlight the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill.

Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.

The Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory on the risk of death from fentanyl poisoning, citing 91% of opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin have been connected to fentanyl.

On Monday, Kullmann sat down with NBC15 for a live interview in studio to share her story and her involvement on the new awareness campaign.

To learn more about Cade’s story, visit this website. To learn more about fentanyl awareness, visit the campaign websites here and here.

