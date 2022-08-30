Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees

Dane Co. opens a new dog park
Dane Co. opens a new dog park(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year.

The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees.

The proposed changes would include an increase to a few permits, including dog, lake access and mountain biking. The changes would also include a discount for veterans and military members, a new application for special event permit requests and an overhaul for fee-based recurring programs that use Dane County parks as a main meeting spot.

The commission explained that the last few increases were before the COVID-19 pandemic and most of the increases were over five years ago. The price of a mountain bike trail permit, for example, was last increased in 2011. Fees are determined each year to offset any operational and maintenance costs of park activities.

A full list of the fees to visit each park, shelter and campsite can be found on the commission’s website, as well as the changes it proposed. For example, a cooperative lake access permit for a Dane County resident costs $40 for the annual fee and $8 for a daily pass. Under the proposed price hike, the new annual fee would rise to $50 and the daily cost would stay the same.

Those who wish to attend the meeting in person can go on Sept. 14 to Room #351 of the City County Building at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Madison.

