Quiet Stretch Of Weather

Key Takeaways

Plenty Of Sunshine

Warming A Few Degrees Daily

Allergy Levels Remain High

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Beautiful conditions expected over the next couple of days as we round our August and head into September. There will not be a ton of concerns other than high allergy levels and moderating temperatures each and every day.

With high pressure in control, we can expect clear skies tonight and pleasant temperatures into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday with highs into the lower 80s. Clear again Wednesday night and down to the upper 50s. Thursday will feature more sunshine and temperatures a few degrees warmer as high pressure moves eastward, and winds go more southerly. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Thursday night lows will be back to the lower and middle 60s.

Friday starts out sunny, but our next weathermaker starts to approach from the west. This will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers by late day and into the night. This frontal boundary will slow and be in the vicinity as we move through Labor Day weekend. While not a washout, we will need to get a better handle on just when rain chances will be their greatest. Highs will be from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.