Red Cross, Madison first responders to hold 9/11 commemorative blood drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison first responders are set to host a blood drive alongside the American Red Cross right before the anniversary of 9/11.

This is the 11th year running for the “Never Forget Blood Drive” that started in 2012, hosted by Madison’s police and fire departments. According to the Red Cross, the event has collected over 900 donations since its first year and drive officials say they expect cumulative donations will surpass 1,000 this year.

Apparatus engineer for the Madison Fire Department and blood drive coordinator Lori Kneebone-Karst said this drive is a small way community members can honor the memory of 9/11.

“A community member can come and roll up their sleeves and feel like a hero that day. That’s all you have to do. Heroes don’t wear capes; they roll up their sleeves and give blood,” Kneebone-Karst said.

Drive organizers say that giving blood at events such as these is critical to ensuring communities are prepared should disaster strike.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the Madison Fire and Police Departments in making this blood drive a success,” Kyle Krieg, Executive Director for the Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross, said. “Giving blood is a simple way to honor those heroes and put Madison’s spirit of service into action.”

The American Red Cross said donors throughout the day will receive $10 gift cards, custom t-shirts and free haircut coupons from Sport Clips.

The “Never Forget Blood Drive” will be held on Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison Fire Station on Diary Drive.

