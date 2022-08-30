Sunny and Breezy Today

Pleasant temperatures are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Key Takeaways

  • A Nice Day Today
  • Warmer and More Humid By the End of the Week
  • A Nice Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept through the upper Midwest yesterday. The big impacts from the front will be cooler temperatures and big drop in humidity! As high pressure builds in behind the front, plenty of sunshine is expected as well. Highs today will reach the upper 70s with breezy northwesterly wind.

Our ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather through most of the remainder of the week. As the ridge drifts off to the east, wind will become southerly and temperatures will warm and humidity will rise. Highs are expected in the middle to upper 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night and bring a chance of showers as well as cooler and less humid conditions by the weekend.

