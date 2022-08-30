Suspect arrested in shooting of two teens outside Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Madison’s north side.

According to the Madison Police Department, Jamari Mondie was booked Monday on counts of attempted homicide and robbery in connection with the June 29 incident. MPD noted he was originally arrested earlier in the day on separate counts.

A check of jail records indicates Mondie, 19, was first booked for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, criminal damage to property, and carrying a concealed weapon. MPD did not say what those allegations relate to.

The two teens were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the McDonald’s restaurant, in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive. The shooting led to a news conference the next day in which Chief Shon Barnes talked about the incident and credited an officer with saving the life of one of the victims.

In its initial report, the MPD stated it was looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. No information about a second individual has been released.

Barnes had organized the news conference to discuss a spike of gun-related crimes afflicting the city at the time, warning that they had become “commonplace over the past few days,” and saying, “this simply has to stop.”

Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes gives an update on a double shooting on the city's north side on June 29, 2022. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

