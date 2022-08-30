Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions.

Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people have died this year in ATV and UTV crashes, and several of the crash victims were not wearing helmets or seat belts, according to the DNR.

“Safety is a critical piece of enjoying recreational vehicles,” said Lt. Martin Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “Make the smart choice and make sure you and your passengers are wearing the proper safety equipment when out riding this weekend.”

The Wisconsin DNR encourages ATV and UTV drivers to follow these safety tips; review all ATV and UTV laws, never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride, always wear a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing including eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt and ride at a safe speed for the terrain and visibility conditions.

According to Wisconsin law, ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old to drive an ATV and 16 years old to drive a UTV, need to take an ATV certification course to operate in the state. Information about online and in person safety courses can be found on the DNR’s website.

Riders involved in a crash must follow state law by submitting a report to law enforcement and the DNR within 10 days of the crash.

More information on using ATVs and UTVs in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website.

