Young reader readiness at Belleville Elementary

In thanks to a grant, one Belleville Elementary teacher developed a summer reading program to keep student’s from “summer slide” ahead of the new calendar year.
As part of the program, each of the participating students receive fifteen 'just right' books...
As part of the program, each of the participating students receive fifteen 'just right' books throughout the summer, helping to build their own at-home libraries.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -As the countdown to the classroom continues for students, teachers and staff have had their sights on the new calendar year for months.

In the case of one Belleville Elementary literacy coach, since kiddos were still in the classroom last spring.

Shelley Lentz received a grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation and went forward in developing a summer reading program for about 60 students kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Wanting to make an impact on young readers throughout the summer in Belleville, she arranged for each participating student to receive 15 books to bolster their at-home libraries. With the first five books being dealt during the last week of school.

Lentz as well as elementary school principal Kelsey Schmit join The Morning Show Tuesday to discuss reading readiness and to highlight what the new calendar year will usher in for students.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Back to school haircuts
Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need
DWD arranges 14 new apprenticeship options for Wisconsin students
As families gear up to get back into the morning lunch-making routine, many caregivers are...
How to save money when packing your student’s lunch
Each delivery of clothing is placed in a hand-made pillow case wrapped in ribbon.
Middleton-based non-profit ramps up clothing donations for children in need