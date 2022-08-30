Young reader readiness at Belleville Elementary

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -As the countdown to the classroom continues for students, teachers and staff have had their sights on the new calendar year for months.

In the case of one Belleville Elementary literacy coach, since kiddos were still in the classroom last spring.

Shelley Lentz received a grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation and went forward in developing a summer reading program for about 60 students kindergarten through 2nd grade.

Wanting to make an impact on young readers throughout the summer in Belleville, she arranged for each participating student to receive 15 books to bolster their at-home libraries. With the first five books being dealt during the last week of school.

Lentz as well as elementary school principal Kelsey Schmit join The Morning Show Tuesday to discuss reading readiness and to highlight what the new calendar year will usher in for students.

