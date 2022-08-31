4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Monday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway A in Beaver Dam.

Officers determined that a 52-year-old man who was driving a Volkswagen was going north on County Highway A when he stopped and waited for southbound traffic to pass before turning left on Ollinger Road. Police say a Toyota driven by a 48-year-old woman approached the same intersection, and failed to stop in time, resulting in the Toyota crashing into the Volkswagen.

The 52-year-old had minor injuries, while the three passengers in the Toyota all suffered more serious injuries and were transported to various hospitals.

The 48-year-old was sent to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. A 14-year-old passenger was transported via EMS to UW Hospital due to serious injuries. The 11-year-old suffered severe injuries and was sent to the UW Hospital in Madison via MedFlight helicopter, officials said.

Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam EMS and MedFlight all assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. No further information has been released at this time.

