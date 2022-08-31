Back to school traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Monona Police Department announced a new traffic safety initiative on Wednesday for the new school year.

As the school year begins the city of Monona gets an influx of traffic. Although Monona is smaller than the city of Madison, it still receives about the same amount of traffic. The two cities will be teaming up to do more traffic enforcement starting this fall.

School speed limits of 20 mph will apply while school is active and kids are present. Monona police chief Brian Chaney says offenders of traffic violations will face increased consequences.

“In school zones our fines increase for school zones very similar to our construction zones and understand that the more egregious the violation, the higher the fine,” Chaney said.

He says this initiative is about keeping Monona’s most precious commodities safe: kids in the community. Officers will be closely monitoring traffic enforcement around Monona Drive and surrounding school areas.

The department will also focus more on parking violations. Monona police say that the city has had issues in the past with drivers blocking people’s driveways.

“The message now is--be sure you obey the parking signs. There’s alternate side parking on depending on what day of the week it is and in around the particular area. We’re here now at the Monona Grove High School and you will likely get ticketed and or towed,” said Chaney. “Towing vehicles is something new that we’re doing this year, and that’s a bad day for you.”

School starts for Monona Grove High School on Thursday.

