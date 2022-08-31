Green Lake Co. 911 line malfunctioning, call other numbers for emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The emergency 911 line is malfunctioning in Green Lake County and area officials are urging people to call a different number if they need help.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 1:30 p.m. that those who need emergency services should call either 920-229-0508 or 608-297-2115 to reach Green Lake County Emergency Services.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate what was causing the malfunction or when it would be fixed.

It also asked the public to share the post to help let the rest of the community know.

