Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday.

Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program ending due to a lack of funds, many had questions as to what their options would be if they didn’t have insurance.

According to Morgan Finke, Communications Coordinator for Public Health, Madison and Dane County, there will still be free options for those without insurance.

“There are still ways to get tests locally for free. There are several resources, including our offices at public health, as well as we are partnering with the Dane County Library services, so you can also pick up a free test at many local libraries and as well as local food pantries that we’ve been partnering with,” Finke said.

Nauman Shamji, the owner and operator of Capital Testing on Gammon Road, expects that once the free tests end, prices will go up due to demand.

“I’m expecting about a 25% increase just from that [the end of free COVID-19 tests] alone because at home testing, people use it pretty readily and if they don’t have that option they’re gonna have to go somewhere,” Shamji said.

Finke agreed, stating without these free programs, those COVID-19 tests can start to add up after a while.

“A Binanex-now test or I-health test, those are all, you know, roughly $25 I believe. So while I understand that can be a big cost to someone who’s use to having them for free,” Finke said.

The free COVID-19 tests are still available until Sept. 2. To order up to eight rapid antigen tests, visit covid.gov/tests. The tests will take 7-14 days to ship.

A list of places in Dane County where you can continue to find free testing sites can be found here.

