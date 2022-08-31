Janesville man faces 5th retail theft charge of the month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth time this month, Joshua Sokolik is facing a retail theft charge. This latest one comes after he was accused of swiping merchandise from a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday, the Janesville Police Department explained.

In addition to the handful of retail theft charges against the 45-year-old Janesville man that have been filed in the past three weeks, he is also accused in an armed robbery that happened a day before the reported Dick’s Sporting Goods theft.

The police department had released images of the suspect in the armed robbery, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Lions Quick Mart, at 104 E. Racine Street. The images showed the suspect on a bicycle and walking near the store. According to its report at the time, the individual threatened the clerk with a knife before riding away.

The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store on Racine Ave. early Monday morning. (Janesville Police Dept.)

After the theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods and the subsequent convenience store robbery, investigators identified Sokolik as the suspect in both cases. Soon after receiving a tip on his whereabouts, an officer found Sokolik and took him into custody.

Less than 10 hours after the Lions Quick Mart robbery happened, Sokolik was due for a virtual court appearance related to two other retail theft allegations. He was given a signature bond in connection with cases, court records show. He was due in court Wednesday afternoon on two more retail theft charges.

In relation to the most recent allegations, the Janesville Police Department indicated Sokolik was booked for what would be his fifth retail theft charge as well as robbery.

Returning to the Aug. 29 court date, it also included a forfeiture violation for another alleged retail theft. And, while the Janesville Police Department’s statement about Sokolik’s recent arrest highlighted the five charges this month, he also had a forfeiture violation on July 26 for yet another retail theft.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.