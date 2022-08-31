Man cited after allegedly rear-ending woman’s van with 3 children inside in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured after the Grant County Sheriff’s Office alleges he rear-ended a van with a mother and three children inside Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash with injuries, which happened on Old Highway 18 in Wingville Township.

The sheriff’s office determined a 33-year-old woman was with children in the car as they were stopped in the middle of the westbound lanes of Highway 18 at Old Highway 18.

According to its report, the sheriff’s office stated that the woman had her left turn signal on and was waiting for traffic to clear out on Old Highway 18. At the same time, a 72-year-old man was driving west on Highway 18 and told authorities he couldn’t stop in time.

The man’s car crashed into the back of the woman’s van, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man was taken to a hospital in Platteville with minor injuries, officials stated. The woman and one of her children drove to a hospital to be checked out.

Officials cited the man for following too closely to the woman’s vehicle.

The agency added that the man’s car was a total loss, while the back of the woman’s van received heavy damage. Both vehicles were towed away.

