Marshall Police announce Main St. lane changes to improve road safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Marshall Police Department announced a long-awaited change is finally occurring on the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield Rd. starting Thursday at 8 a.m.

According to their Facebook post, there will be both road and bicycle lane changes on Main St. to help with traffic flow and safety for bicyclists.

Officials also state that there will eventually be changes to traffic lights as well, but that won’t be coming for a few weeks after the initial lane changes are complete.

The removal of traffic lines and remarking will take approximately 4-6 hours, Marshall Police say, so they say to expect delays and drivers to give themselves extra time for their morning commute.

Police also ask to be respectful and drive slowly, as many DOT and Dane County highway workers and equipment will be in the area.

No parking signs will be placed on select areas on Main St. Wednesday afternoon.

