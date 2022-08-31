Marshall Police announce Main St. lane changes to improve road safety

After many attempts over the years to change the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield Rd...IT...
After many attempts over the years to change the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield Rd...IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING!(Marshall Police Department)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Marshall Police Department announced a long-awaited change is finally occurring on the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield Rd. starting Thursday at 8 a.m.

According to their Facebook post, there will be both road and bicycle lane changes on Main St. to help with traffic flow and safety for bicyclists.

Officials also state that there will eventually be changes to traffic lights as well, but that won’t be coming for a few weeks after the initial lane changes are complete.

The removal of traffic lines and remarking will take approximately 4-6 hours, Marshall Police say, so they say to expect delays and drivers to give themselves extra time for their morning commute.

Police also ask to be respectful and drive slowly, as many DOT and Dane County highway workers and equipment will be in the area.

No parking signs will be placed on select areas on Main St. Wednesday afternoon.

ATTENTION MARSHALL RESIDENTS! After many attempts over the years to change the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield...

Posted by Marshall Police Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

The Monona Police Department announced a new traffic safety initiative on Wednesday.
Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
PHMDC waiting for state health officials’ approval for COVID-19 booster targeting variant strains
Meet NBC15's Pet of the Week from Underdog Pet Rescue, Milo the beagle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!
Northport Drive fire
MFD: North side fire displaces multiple households