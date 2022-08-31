MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee

The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Police in Memphis had to shut down part of an interstate after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled alfredo sauce all over the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce when it hit a retaining wall, Memphis police said.

Jars of the creamy sauce covered I-55 during the afternoon rush hour, impacting drivers’ commutes.

Road crews worked to clean up the mess and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

John Karika, an EMT, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after...
EMT renders aid to teen boy immediately after shooting him, police say
WEM assists with wildfire recovery in New Mexico
Wisconsin volunteers aid in wildfire recovery in New Mexico
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
Josh Sokolik faces his fifth retail theft charge of the month after being arrested in...
Janesville man faces 5th retail theft charge of the month