MFD: North side fire displaces multiple households

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several households were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Monday on Madison’s north side, the city fire department said.

City fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that multiple callers reported on the 500 block of Northport Drive. Everyone was safely evacuated from the building.

Fire crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a fire alarm sounding. They said they saw brown smoke coming from a basement window with the frame on fire. Officials sprung into action and began search and rescue and firefighting efforts.

According to the report, after the initial fire was subdued, firefighters outside the apartment noticed smoke coming from the roof line, which they found out was coming from fire that was still spreading through the pipe chases. Crews continued to extinguish the fire until they were sure it was completely out.

Of the seven households, the fire forced 15 occupants out of the apartment. The American Red Cross assisted these residents.

The agency estimates the fire caused about $350,000 in damage.

Madison Fire department credited the safe evacuation to working fire alarms and a swift exit by residents.

