MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed.

In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when they spotted the cord around 4 a.m. along the bridge that goes over the Cannonball and Capitol paths, near Allied Drive, on the City’s west side.

The Madison Police Dept. finds another cord along a bike path on the city's west side, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

The Madison Police Dept. finds another cord along a bike path on the city's west side, on Aug. 31, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

The police department points out that it once again was hanging at a dangerous level, approximately neck-level for a bicycle rider.

The MPD statement assured the community that its investigation into the incidents remains active. However, the department also urges people to remain vigilant when riding and to report any information they may have about the cords.

The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city.

The man who originally reported the cords explained to investigators that he was injured Friday by a cord hanging in that spot. When he returned early Monday morning, a new cord was strung up, with remnants of the one from Friday still attached to the fence.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to Dane Co. Crime Stoppers at 608-255-2345.

A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison police. (Submitted)

A cord was strung along a bike path at least twice in the past few days, a bicyclist to Madison police. (Submitted)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.