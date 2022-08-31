MPD investigating after teen shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 17-year-old showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand Wednesday morning, Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

According an incident report, MPD said the teen arrived at UW Hospital’s emergency room on the 1600 block of Highland Avenue around 6:50 a.m. for the gunshot wound.

MPD officers spoke with the victim and noted his statement was “limited in details.”

Officers do not think the shooting was random and are working to find out more information.

