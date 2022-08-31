Name released of alleged intruder killed during break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 35-year-old Madison man who died after allegedly breaking into a home and being shot by the resident.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as James M. Turner and its preliminary investigation confirmed he died from a gunshot wound. Additional testing is still ongoing, the agency added.

During a news conference last week, Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes explained that officers rushed to the home in the 1700 block of Packers Ave. early Friday morning after someone reported a masked man broke into an apartment and that shots had been fired.

A man was waiting outside the home for them, and he directed officers into the apartment where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Barnes, detectives did find evidence of a forced entry into the apartment.

The shooting remains under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office noted. During the news conference, Barnes asked anyone with a surveillance system or doorbell camera to contact them.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.