Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beagle lovers, look out! This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may steal your heart.

Milo is a happy-go-lucky beagle at 2 years old and weighing in around 21 pounds.

NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, poses for a photo with Tim Elliott in the WMTV studio on Wednesday, August 31. (Tim Elliott)

A young dog, Milo is still working on all of his puppy training and perfecting his skills. He already knows ‘sit’ and ‘drop it’ and comes when called, but he is very treat-motivated so he would likely learn other tricks with a bit of training time.

Milo is curious and playful, with both toys and other dogs, and he has done really well with older children, but hasn’t met any younger kids yet. He would make a great family dog, although probably in a single-family home without shared walls, as he is quite vocal.

This pup has such a calm and sweet demeanor, and he might even have a knack for meteorology.

NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, helps Meteorologist Brendan Johnson with the forecast. (Tim Elliott)

NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, helps Meteorologist Brendan Johnson with the forecast. (Tim Elliott)

Interested in adopting Milo? He is available now at Underdog Pet Rescue!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.