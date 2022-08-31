Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!

Meet NBC15's Pet of the Week from Underdog Pet Rescue, Milo the beagle!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beagle lovers, look out! This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may steal your heart.

Milo is a happy-go-lucky beagle at 2 years old and weighing in around 21 pounds.

NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, poses for a photo with Tim Elliott in the WMTV studio...
NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, poses for a photo with Tim Elliott in the WMTV studio on Wednesday, August 31.(Tim Elliott)

A young dog, Milo is still working on all of his puppy training and perfecting his skills. He already knows ‘sit’ and ‘drop it’ and comes when called, but he is very treat-motivated so he would likely learn other tricks with a bit of training time.

Milo is curious and playful, with both toys and other dogs, and he has done really well with older children, but hasn’t met any younger kids yet. He would make a great family dog, although probably in a single-family home without shared walls, as he is quite vocal.

This pup has such a calm and sweet demeanor, and he might even have a knack for meteorology.

NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, helps Meteorologist Brendan Johnson with the forecast.
NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, helps Meteorologist Brendan Johnson with the forecast.(Tim Elliott)
NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, helps Meteorologist Brendan Johnson with the forecast.
NBC15's Pet of the Week, Milo the beagle, helps Meteorologist Brendan Johnson with the forecast.(Tim Elliott)

Interested in adopting Milo? He is available now at Underdog Pet Rescue!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

The Monona Police Department announced a new traffic safety initiative on Wednesday.
Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
PHMDC waiting for state health officials’ approval for COVID-19 booster targeting variant strains
After many attempts over the years to change the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield Rd...IT...
Marshall Police announce Main St. lane changes to improve road safety
Northport Drive fire
MFD: North side fire displaces multiple households