School bus safety inspections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As school districts across the state kick off the fall semester, students return to their commuting routines. For many, that means starting and ending the day riding a school bus.

Annually, Wisconsin State Patrol is required by law to conduct bus safety inspections to ensure they are operating as safely as possible.

Wisconsin State Patrol will ideally inspect buses when they are running and in operation, when school is in session to get a true reflection of how they are maintained.

These comprehensive safety inspections cover everything on the interior and exterior of a bus including, brakes, steering, electrical and all required safety equipment.

“What we’re looking for is safety, that’s the number one goal,” starts Dylan Strasburg, Wisconsin State Patrol inspector. “We want to make sure all the lights work, we want to make sure doors work....emergency exits, buzzers, alarms sound properly, all the mirrors properly work...”

Strasburg says he takes pride in doing his job properly so that students can go about their day, not having to worry about whether the bus they’re riding on is safe or not.

“They’re thinking they’re getting a ride to school and they’re hanging out with their friends,” Strasburg says. “So they’re putting their trust in the driver, the company, the mechanics, myself, to make sure they’re safe. Parents are doing the same.”

Safety becomes a shared responsibility this time of year, including the driver, students and motorists. Strasburg reminds motorists to adhere to the rules of the road.

“Please watch for school buses when you’re driving through school zones, look at the signs on the road, please pay attention when you’re around them.”

Across the state, about 12,000 inspections are conducted by State troopers each year. To better understand what is mandatory under state law, you can read Wisconsin’s Bus Inspection Manual.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.