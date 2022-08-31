Key Takeaways

Beautiful weather for Thursday; A bit warmer

Spotty showers/storms are expected late Friday and again Saturday

Nice Labor Day!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has kept the sunshine over Wisconsin for Wednesday. Much of the same is on tap for Thursday as well. NW winds will slow tonight as a weak cold front approaches the area. No precipitation is expected given the dry air present throughout the atmosphere.

Another day of sunshine is expected tomorrow as winds turn more southerly. A slow warm-up into the weekend is expected. Highs on Thursday and Friday top out in the mid 80s.

A mid-level wave moves by on Friday and could trigger a few isolated showers/storms in the late evening. Dry air will be a limiting factor on any precipitation. This goes for Saturday as well - when a cold front slides through the Midwest. A few more showers/storms are possible early Saturday as this moves by.

More sunshine and seasonable temperatures are forecast for the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.