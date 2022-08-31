Slow warm-up into the Weekend
Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s over the next few days. A few showers/storms are possible late Friday and again Saturday.
Key Takeaways
- Beautiful weather for Thursday; A bit warmer
- Spotty showers/storms are expected late Friday and again Saturday
- Nice Labor Day!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has kept the sunshine over Wisconsin for Wednesday. Much of the same is on tap for Thursday as well. NW winds will slow tonight as a weak cold front approaches the area. No precipitation is expected given the dry air present throughout the atmosphere.
Another day of sunshine is expected tomorrow as winds turn more southerly. A slow warm-up into the weekend is expected. Highs on Thursday and Friday top out in the mid 80s.
A mid-level wave moves by on Friday and could trigger a few isolated showers/storms in the late evening. Dry air will be a limiting factor on any precipitation. This goes for Saturday as well - when a cold front slides through the Midwest. A few more showers/storms are possible early Saturday as this moves by.
More sunshine and seasonable temperatures are forecast for the beginning of next week.
Download the First Alert Weather App
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.