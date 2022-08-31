Sunny and Warmer Today

Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A Nice Day Today
  • Warmer and More Humid By the End of the Week
  • A Few Weekend Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful conditions expected over the next couple of days as we round our August and head into September. With high pressure in control, we can expect mostly sunny skies to continue today with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clear skies will be seen again tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s. Thursday will feature more sunshine and temperatures a few degrees warmer as high pressure moves eastward, and winds go more southerly. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Thursday night lows will be back to the lower and middle 60s.

Friday starts out sunny, but our next weather-maker starts to approach from the west. This will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers by late day and into the night. This frontal boundary’s movement will be slow and it will bring some rain chance for Friday night and Saturday. Highs will drop off a bit for the weekend with reading expected in the middle 70s to around 80.

