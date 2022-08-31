UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cost of UW-Madison is expected to go up nearly $400 this year, based on university estimates.

With on-campus move-in this week, students coming from within the state are preparing to pay upwards of $27,000 on attendance in 2022-2023.

The difference is mostly due to changes in housing, food, transportation and personal expenses, according to a table on the cost of attendance by the Office of Student Financial Aid.

University officials anticipate housing and meals to cost $12,894 this school year, compared to $12,548 last year.

“I’d put it around there,” Oliver Akayan, a student living off campus, said. “I think that’s how much it was to live in the dorms my first year. I would say that it’s definitely cheaper rent wise, but now I’m paying for a lot more I wasn’t paying for when I was in dorms.”

Financial aid officials say they anticipate an increase of 5 to 7 percent for off-campus housing.

“That’s more than we saw last year,” said Shane Maloney, the associate director for federal awards, referring to a 2 to 3 percent increase from the previous year.

“It doesn’t really last that long,” Student Ahmed Hamidaddeen said. “I don’t end the month with the same amount of money because I have much more expenses.”

Maloney said students are seeing the effects of inflation in housing, as well as their food and personal expenses. “We build that all into our cost of attendance, and we do that based on the consumer price index,” he said, adding when the consumer price index is released, the university will release a new cost of attendance later in the year.

