UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor

UW-Madison students move in to campus housing.
UW-Madison students move in to campus housing.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cost of UW-Madison is expected to go up nearly $400 this year, based on university estimates.

With on-campus move-in this week, students coming from within the state are preparing to pay upwards of $27,000 on attendance in 2022-2023.

The difference is mostly due to changes in housing, food, transportation and personal expenses, according to a table on the cost of attendance by the Office of Student Financial Aid.

University officials anticipate housing and meals to cost $12,894 this school year, compared to $12,548 last year.

“I’d put it around there,” Oliver Akayan, a student living off campus, said. “I think that’s how much it was to live in the dorms my first year. I would say that it’s definitely cheaper rent wise, but now I’m paying for a lot more I wasn’t paying for when I was in dorms.”

Financial aid officials say they anticipate an increase of 5 to 7 percent for off-campus housing.

“That’s more than we saw last year,” said Shane Maloney, the associate director for federal awards, referring to a 2 to 3 percent increase from the previous year.

“It doesn’t really last that long,” Student Ahmed Hamidaddeen said. “I don’t end the month with the same amount of money because I have much more expenses.”

Maloney said students are seeing the effects of inflation in housing, as well as their food and personal expenses. “We build that all into our cost of attendance, and we do that based on the consumer price index,” he said, adding when the consumer price index is released, the university will release a new cost of attendance later in the year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

The Monona Police Department announced a new traffic safety initiative on Wednesday.
Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
PHMDC waiting for state health officials’ approval for COVID-19 booster targeting variant strains
After many attempts over the years to change the intersection of Main St. and Deerfield Rd...IT...
Marshall Police announce Main St. lane changes to improve road safety
Meet NBC15's Pet of the Week from Underdog Pet Rescue, Milo the beagle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!