Wisconsin volunteers aid in wildfire recovery in New Mexico

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following record-breaking wildfires throughout New Mexico this summer, Wisconsin volunteers responded to help repair the damages, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

DMA said Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) teams went to New Mexico after the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management put out a call for assistance in recovering from the fires.

Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), an agreement that allows states to request and share resources easily following a disaster, is overseeing the recovery aid. Under this, New Mexico will reimburse Wisconsin for the costs of coming to help, including salaries.

With the state down $300 million already after the fires were finally declared contained, DMA said recovery efforts in New Mexico continue to require a “monumental effort.”

WEM State Public Assistance Officer Eric Learn took the disaster as an opportunity to lend a hand.

“Not only was it an opportunity to help another state and county, but it was also a chance to see and learn what other parts of the country go through,” Learn said. “After suffering an extraordinary wildfire event followed immediately by their annual monsoon season, New Mexico had not only a federally declared disaster for fire damages but also for flooding.”

Learn worked with FEMA agents in San Miguel Co. to inspect damaged areas and infrastructure and to help repair projects get reimbursed.

Another volunteer, Patty Fahey, served as an emergency management liaison in Mora County.

“The deployment was challenging and rewarding,” Fahey said. “I learned a lot and worked with a great group of people. Communities are recovering from wildfires, while simultaneously responding to nearly daily flash floods that will extend through monsoon season this fall.”

Both volunteers are back in Wisconsin, but they both said they would be up for another EMAC deployment in the future if disaster strikes.

