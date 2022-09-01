Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use.

During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose their lives to substance use. People also shared their stories, reflecting on their loved ones.

Co-Sponsor Brooke McKearn lost her 23-year-old son to an overdose back in 2018. Ever since, McKearn continues to raise awareness of fentanyl and the impact it has on our community.

“Fentanyl poisoning is killing people every 11 minutes in this country,” McKearn said. “Every 11 minutes we are losing somebody. I want to make sure that everybody has the word fentanyl in their household. My son was 23 years old when he died from fentanyl poisoning, his sign is behind me and he should be here.”

In addition to the walk, the event featured food, apparel, and resources for those struggling with substance abuse.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.